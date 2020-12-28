Man dies in Christmas night shooting; police tipped by Shot Spotter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died in a Christmas night shooting, according to Metro police.

A Shot Spotter notification just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday led police to an apartment complex near the 5000 block of Jeffreys Street, near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

Metro officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the shooting followed an argument.

Police have not yet found a motive for the shooting, and the investigation is continuing.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.