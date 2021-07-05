Man dies in boating accident at Lahontan Reservoir in western Nevada

FALLON, Nev. — A 25-year-old man has died after a boating accident at a western Nevada reservoir.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred June 29 at Lahontan Reservoir.

The sheriff’s office said Joel Orville Schwarz of Round Mountain slipped from a ladder while trying to board his boat and hit and injured his leg on a moving propeller.

The sheriff’s office said lifesaving efforts were attempted at a beach on the reservoir but Schwartz was declared dead at the scene.

Nevada Division of Wildlife is investigating the accident.