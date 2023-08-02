LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died at an area hospital after being involved in a car accident early July, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On July 5, around 1:30 p.m., a 2014 Subaru Forester was driving north on Eastern Avenue towards Patrick Lane when a 2010 Hyundai Sonata that was driving south on Eastern made a left turn into the path of the Subaru, crashing into each other, the release stated.

The Subaru driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. The Hyundai driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital by medical personnel.

On July 24, the Clark County Coroner’s office told LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section that the Hyundai driver died, marking this the 80th traffic-related death in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

This crash remains under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.