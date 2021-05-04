Police: Man dies after shooting in east valley Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight between two groups led to a man’s death Friday night in the east Las Vegas valley.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers received a call about a shooting at a residence located near Missouri Avenue and Boulder Highway. A few minutes later, Henderson Hospital told police a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at their facility.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma due to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Through the investigation, police learned the victim was with two other men when a car pulled up to the residence and multiple men exited.

An argument ensued between the groups, and multiple individuals took out guns and began to fire. All of the men involved left the area prior to the officers arriving.

Detectives determined the man who died at the hospital had been involved in a shooting. Two other victims, later identified, have non life-threatening injuries, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website.