Man dies following Nov. 12 crash on northbound Rancho in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the northwest valley on Friday, Nov. 12, was pronounced dead after he was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the report of a crash at about 10 p.m.

An investigation determined that the driver of a white 2013 Buick Lacrosse was traveling northbound on Rancho Drive approaching U.S. Highway 95 when the car went onto the left paved shoulder and struck a concrete barrier wall. The vehicle was redirected across the northbound lanes on Rancho and struck a guardrail on the right side of the road before crossing the road again and striking the concrete barrier wall again.

The driver was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m.

Investigators have not determined the reason for the crash.

The identification of the driver is pending next of kin notification by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 72nd fatal crash resulting in 81 fatalities for 2021.