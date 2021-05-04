Man dies following multi-vehicle crash Sunday near Twain, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 75-year-old man has died following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Twain Avenue and Duneville Street just after 9 a.m.

The intersection is controlled with stop signs on Duneville street requiring northbound and southbound vehicles to stop, and yield to vehicles traveling eastbound and westbound Twain Avenue, police noted in a news release.

Police say a BMW was traveling east on Twain approaching the intersection with Duneville Street from the left lane.

A Toyota Echo was also traveling east on Twain from the right lane, a short distance behind the BMW.

A Toyota Scion XD was traveling south on Duneville Street entering the intersection at Twain Avenue without stopping for the posted stop sign.

Police say the front of the BMW collided with the right side of the Toyota Scion which redirected both vehicles in a southeastern direction. The Toyota Scion rotated 180 degrees clockwise, left the roadway, and crashed into a short brick wall.

Because of the redirection, the BMW entered the right eastbound travel lane and into the path of the Toyota Echo, causing the two to collide.

Medical personnel transported the 75-year-old driver of the Toyota Scion to UMC Trauma, where despite medical intervention, he died.

The driver of the BMW and the Toyota Echo remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

The Medical Examiner says the driver died as a result of blunt force injuries. The driver’s death marked the 42nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’S jurisdiction for this year.