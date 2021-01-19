Man dies days after shooting, prompting NLVPD homicide investigation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old man has died following a Jan. 15 shooting in North Las Vegas. The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. near East Washburn Road and Goldfield Street.

Police responded to a call about a car that drove into a house the morning of Jan. 15. They discovered a man and a woman in the vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to UMC, where the man later died on Jan. 17. The woman, who police also believe is 18, is stable.

No additional details are currently available, as the investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe this incident was a random act of violence.

After next of kin is notified, the Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identify and cause and manner of death.

If you have information about this case, call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.