Man dies after Wednesday shooting in North Las Vegas robbery

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 58-year-old man died Thursday following a North Las Vegas shooting that also left two other victims in the hospital.

Police are looking for four suspects after the shooting near Craig Road and Donovan Way before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said three men and one woman were in the process of committing an armed robbery against three men. During the robbery, one of the male suspects pulled a gun and shot all three of the robbery victims. The suspects then fled the area.

The other two shooting victims are a 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old man. They were reported in stable condition on Wednesday. The victim who died was scheduled for surgery today.

Anyone with further information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.