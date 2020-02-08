Man dies after stabbing in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 41-year-old man died after he was stabbed in North Las Vegas early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of Dogwood Avenue around 12:05 a.m.

Officers discovered the man suffering from an apparent stab wound when they arrived. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Police say their investigation indicates the victim was in a physical altercation with another man in the residence’s backyard when the incident occurred.

The suspect reportedly fled from the scene before police arrived. At this time, police do not have information to help identify the suspect but believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.