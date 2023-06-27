LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is dead after a shooting near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, the Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

It happened on Sunday, June 25, shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Van Patten Street near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

While investigating the shooting, police dispatch received a call of a man, suffering from a gunshot wound, who was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital. The man was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.