Man dies after shooting, car crash early Sunday near Twain, University Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot early Sunday morning and got into his vehicle and drove a short distance before crashing, according to Metro police.

The man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Police received an alert from a Shot Spotter at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain Avenue and S. University Center Drive. Officers responding to the scene found the man with gunshot wounds.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.