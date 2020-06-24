Man dies after possible drowning at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is dead after a possible drowning at Lake Mead Tuesday. National Park Service (NPS) rangers responded to the incident at Boulder Beach around 4:22 p.m.

Rangers received a call saying an adult male swam after an inflatable raft at the swim beach. He was then seen going underwater.

Bystanders pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR before rangers arrived and took over.

The man was pronounced deceased at 5 p.m. NPS noted he was not wearing a life jacket.

Park rangers urge beachgoers to secure inflatable toys and rafts when there are high winds. They say there are fatalities every year due to people swimming after these objects.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released at a later time.

NPS is investigating the incident.