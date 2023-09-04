LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man found shot in an alley in northeast Las Vegas died Sunday night, Las Vegas police said.

On Sunday at 11:01 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street in northeast Las Vegas. According to police, first responders found a man with a gunshot wound in an alley upon arrival.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Officials did not immediately release any further information on the victim, nor did they detail his cause or manner of death. Police said the Clark County Coroner’s office will release that information in the coming days. No information was given on potential suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3421 or via email. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.