LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 5th street closed overnight after a car rolled over and killed the driver, according to police.

A car traveling northbound on 5th street left the road at Cheyenne Avenue and rolled over, ejecting the man driving and killing him, police stated.

5th Street from Cheyenne to Brooks was closed overnight but opened back up this morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department traffic investigators are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.