Man dies after crashing into pole in North Las Vegas Sunday night

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 37-year-old man is dead after crashing into a pole Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Civic Center Drive.

A white Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead, approaching Bassler Street, when the driver failed to maintain its lane and struck a pole in the center median, NLV police said.



The driver of the Toyota, a 37-year-old man, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

NLV police do not yet know if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.