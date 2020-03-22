Man dies after crashing into pole at south valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he crashed into a pole Saturday night in the south valley. It happened at the southeast corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard at East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed that driver was traveling east on Silverado in a Nissan Altima when it crossed over the intersection on a green light and went off the road.

The car hit a traffic signal pole and stopped.

Metro says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Witnesses ran over to help, as well as medical personnel, but the driver was determined dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver’s death will not be counted as a traffic­-related fatality until the Clark County Coroner’s Office determines the cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation.