Man dies after crash with semi-truck in far northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a crash with a semi-truck in the far northeast valley Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on Pabco Road east of Lake Mead Boulevard around 8:35 a.m.

Police say the driver of a 2016 Honda Civic traveling westbound on Pabco crossed the double yellow centerline while coming around a curve. The investigation indicates the vehicle veered into the path of a semi-truck traveling eastbound on Lake Mead.

The driver of the Honda was declared dead on scene by emergency medical personnel.

The semi-truck driver did not show signs of impairment and remained on scene. Police say he was transported to UMC for minor injuries.

Metro notes the man’s death is the 31st traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction this year.