Man dies after car catches fire in wrong-way crash near Durango, Gowan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 26-year-old man is dead following a crash early Tuesday morning in the northwest part of the Las Vegas valley.

It happened around 12:48 a.m. on N. Durango Drive, near Gowan Road.

Police say a Toyota RAV4 was traveling south on Durango in the middle southbound travel lane. A Toyota Camry was traveling north on Durango when it struck the center median near Majestic Valley Avenue and continued traveling the wrong way before going off the road at Gowan.

The Camry then went back onto Durango, traveling north in the southbound lanes, and hit the front of the RAV4, police said.

Both vehicles rotated and the Camry caught fire, according to police. The driver of the Camry, a 26-year-old man, was unable to exit the vehicle. His death marks the 73rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.

The 44-year-old driver of the RAV4 was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.