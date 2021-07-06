Man dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on US 95 in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died just days after being hit by a tractor-trailer on US 95 in the early morning hours of June 30. The incident happened around 3:56 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) says the adult male pedestrian was on the right-side shoulder and began entering the far-right travel lane when the tractor-trailer hit him. The white Peterbilt was traveling northbound in the far-right lane of the highway.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC, where he died from injuries on July 2. His identity will be released after the Clark County Coroner contacts next of kin.

This is NHP Southern Command’s 37th fatal crash and 45th fatality.