Man dies after being hit by car near Eastern, Sunset

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road.

Just before 11 p.m., police say a Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Eastern in the left of three lanes. The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was hit as he was crossing Eastern in a marked crosswalk against the do not walk sign.

He was struck by the front right of the vehicle and thrown to the ground by impact. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Ford remained at the scene. Officials do not suspect impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 58th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for this year.