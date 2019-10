LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was rescued from a fire in a vacant building last week has died making it one of the most deadly weeks in the Las Vegas Fire Department’s history.

UPDATE: The man who was badly burned in a vacant office building fire at 824 E. Sahara Ave on MON. Oct 7 succumb to his injuries on Saturday. That was the 3rd fire related death in @CityOfLasVegas in one week, one of the deadliest weeks in dept. history. Cause of fire U/I. — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 14, 2019

The man was pulled — by a passerby — from a burning vacant building near Sahara Avenue and 6th Street on Monday, Oct. 7. He suffered critical burns.

Firefighters say squatters were staying in the building at the time of the fire.

Also, last week a mother and her 6-year-old son died in a house fire.