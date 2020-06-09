Man dies after apparent beating Friday near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man found beaten in the street Friday night later died of his injuries, police said Monday.

Police responded to East Adams Avenue at 4th Street after a report of a man down. The area is just northwest of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue.

No suspect has been found as detectives continue their investigation.

The victim’s ID and the cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.