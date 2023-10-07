LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a truck knocked him onto the roadway in the east Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 at approximately 1:53 a.m., a 2010 International DuraStar box truck was traveling north on S. Nellis Boulevard approaching E. Sahara Avenue when a man was standing in the left travel lane of Nellis Boulevard south of Sahara Avenue. The sideview mirror of the truck hit the pedestrian’s head and knocked him onto the road, the release stated.

Arriving medical personnel determined the man died at the scene of the crash, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the box truck driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center to be booked accordingly.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 117th traffic-related death for 2023. The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.