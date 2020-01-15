1  of  3
Man dies 4 days after being shot, becomes first Henderson homicide of 2020

Local News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens are facing more serious charges following the death of a man who was shot on Jan. 8.

Eduardo Rosario, 19, and Brian Vergara, 18, were arrested after the man’s body was found laying in the street in a neighborhood near Coronado Center Drive and Sunridge Heights Parkway.

According to police, the shooting was related to a robbery where the victim attempted to conduct a “drug rip” on the two teens who were meeting him for the sale of narcotics. A fight happened and the victim was shot.

Both teens are being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

The name of the victim has not been released by the coroner’s office.

This is the first homicide of the year for Henderson Police Department.

