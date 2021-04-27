Man dies 3 days after collision involving garbage truck in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 84-year-old man died three days after a collision involving a garbage truck, according to Metro police.

The man’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening at the time of the crash, but he died April 22 of blunt force injuries related to the collision, according to police. The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The man was driving a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan when he collided with a garbage truck at Post Road and Dean Martin Drive, right next to Interstate 15 near Sunset Road, at about 2 p.m. on April 19.

Police said the garbage truck entered the “T” intersection from a stop sign, and the front of the truck impacted the right side of the Dodge. The Dodge left the road and hit a barrier wall.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the garbage truck, Alden Quimpo, 54, remained at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment, police said.

The death marked the 39th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.