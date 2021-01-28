Man dies 10 days after single-vehicle crash near Eastern, Serene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man has died following a single-vehicle crash earlier this month. It happened around 3 a.m. on January 18.

That night, police responded to a parking lot near Eastern Avenue and Serene Avenue for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

At the time, the driver was taken to the hospital with what was determined to be non life-threatening injuries. That driver was later pronounced deceased on January 28.

After checking video surveillance, it was found the 2018 Honda Civic involved in the crash was driving at a high speed through the parking lot. While turning left to drive around the building in the lot, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit the building’s wall near a large garage door.

This was the 11th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.

The crash is still under investigation.

