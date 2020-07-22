Man denies responsibility for homeless man’s death after $6 backflip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man told police he shouldn’t be held responsible after he was arrested for provoking a homeless man into performing a stunt that ultimately led to the man’s death.

Keonte Jones, 28, was arrested July 14, two weeks after Larry Coner died. Jones offered Coner, 55, $6 to do a backflip.

Coner broke his neck as he tried to do a backflip as Jones recorded video that would later be posted on Facebook.

“I don’t understand how this is my fault because I walked outside and a homeless dude asked me for money,” Jones told police. “I didn’t want to give him any money so I thought of the most ridiculous thing you can do for money which was a backflip and I didn’t think he would actually do it.”

WARNING: The following video may be considered of a sensitive nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

The comment is included in an arrest report after Jones was taken into custody without incident.

Coner was critically injured on June 20 near Owens Avenue and H Street, and died at University Medical Center on June 30.

The investigation and review of the video reveal Jones turning the camera on himself and laughing about the incident.

Police transcribed the video and Jones says, “He done landed on his neck blood tryna make $6.00 (laughing), that was like 30 minutes ago gang, he still out there, he hurt, he hurt (laughing).”

Officers said Jones stopped others from calling an ambulance after the accident. “Jones failed to make any effort to contact 911 or render aid to Coner who was in medical crisis,” according to the arrest report.

That established probable cause for police to arrest Jones on a charge of disregarding the safety of person/property resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Several people at the scene approached to help, but Jones stopped them.

The report further details police efforts to establish through images and tattoos that the Facebook account that posted the video belongs to Jones. Police determined his full name is Keonte Dawayne Jones, and the Facebook account belongs to “Dawayne Jones.”