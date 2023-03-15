LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a father denied his son the use of a handgun, a Kingman man shot him in the abdomen in an ensuing altercation, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Darrin Scott Hutchinson, 22, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and domestic violence after the Monday shooting, the department said.

Deputies went to the 2800 block of McVicar Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Monday after receiving several calls about gunshots fired, the department said.

Hutchinson’s mother told deputies that her son had shot her husband after the son was told he couldn’t use the firearm, deputies said.

A verbal altercation became physical, and the son gained control of the firearm and then shot the father, deputies said.

Hutchinson apparently fled, firing several more shots into the air, and “was later detained in a wash close to the residence,” deputies said.

Hutchinson was then arrested on the charges after being interviewed about his involvement in the incident. He was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility where he is being held on a bail of $100,000 on each charge, according to an online check of jail records.

The father was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center then to a Las Vegas hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.