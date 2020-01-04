Man defends brother amid deadly crash investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —We’re now hearing from the brother of a man police say was responsible for a deadly accident that killed several people.

It’s now been over a week since three family members were killed in a crash at Desert Inn and Durango. That crash happened the day after Christmas. It’s still under investigation.

8 News Now spoke to the brother of Tacuma Wesley who had a message to share.

Wesley died in the crash. According to metro, the 38-year-old was traveling at an excessive speed before hitting a median at Desert Inn and Durango. His car crashed into a Dodge Journey with 5 people inside. Three of them died.

Amanda and Donna Martinez, as well as Layla Martinez-White were those killed in the crash.

Wesley’s brother, Talib Kerns, says he and his family are in shock. Kerns says he was with his brother that night before the crash, going over his birthday dinner.

He described his brother as a safe driver who was afraid of highways. Kerns is asking people to not make assumptions until the investigation is complete.

“Please stop jumping to conclusions that have not been reached yet because every family involved has been affected everyone has lost someone dear and precious to their heart,” Kerns said. “I send my condolences and they are in my thoughts and prayers this was unexpected for everyone.”

Kerns doesn’t believe his brother was under the influence of alcohol or drugs but says the weather conditions that night were horrible. They found out about Wesley’s death when they saw that his car may have been involved.