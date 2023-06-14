LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning inside a North Las Vegas apartment. A man who was also in the apartment is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas police.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard, north of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said it was determined the two were in a dating relationship and the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact The North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online.