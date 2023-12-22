LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot to death Thursday and a suspect in the shooting has been arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, according to a release from the department.

Dispatchers received a report of a shooting on Thursday at approximately 7:47 p.m. in an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Tree Line Drive in east Las Vegas. There, first responders found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the yet-to-be-identified victim was standing next to a stolen vehicle in the complex’s parking lot when two people confronted him about the stolen vehicle. According to investigators, the victim fled to another vehicle, trying to leave the area, but one of the people pulled a gun and shot him.

LVMPD officials identified the suspect as Christopher Hall, 51. Hall was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.