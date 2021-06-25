Man dead following shooting in northwest valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near U.S. 95 and Gowan Road.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street around 2 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds in a garage. The victim, who lives in the complex, was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Metro police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their homicide unit or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.