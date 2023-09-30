LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he walked into a North Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Metro police.

On Friday around 10:25 p.m., LVMPD dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of North Studio Street near Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road.

Officers were then notified that a gunshot wound victim, who was connected to the shooting, walked into North Vista Hospital, police said.

The man was then taken to another hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.