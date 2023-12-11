LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died after being struck by an SUV in east Las Vegas Sunday, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, a man was struck and killed near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, west of Stoney Beach Street, in east Las Vegas.

There, a man identified as a 47-year-old from Las Vegas was crossing Washington Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck by a Chevrolet SUV traveling west down the street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Chevrolet driver showed no sign of impairment, police said.

Representing the 145th traffic-related death for LVMPD jurisdiction in 2023, the collision remains under police investigation.