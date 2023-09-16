LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a shooting outside of a North Las Vegas apartment, police said.

On Sept. 15 at around 12:15 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Searles Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead, according to a release from LVMPD.

LVMPD Homicide Section’s investigation indicated the man was involved in an argument with another man before he was shot, the release stated.

The identification and cause of death of the man will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.