LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police said a 52-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash over the weekend.

On Jan. 7 at around noon, the City of Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to a crash in the area of Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street.

According to police, the crash involved a single vehicle. Investigation revealed a light blue sedan was driving south on Mountain Vista Street in the northbound lanes, just north of Sunset Road.

The vehicle crossed over the center median and into a building, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof. The vehicle stopped in a parking lot.

Medical personnel took the driver, a 52-year-old man, to a local hospital in serious condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said speed, impairment, or a medical episode were unknown factors in the incident at the time of publication.

The name of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

This incident is the first accident-related fatality of 2024 for the Henderson Police Department.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit the Crime Stoppers website.