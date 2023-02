LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating a home in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevard.

Once officers arrived they said they attempted to save the man.

He was later taken to a local hospital where died from his injuries.

Police said they were able to locate a man in the area who they claim may have been involved.