LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting in North Las Vegas, police said.

Around 10:48 p.m., Metro police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue near Pecos Road. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

LVMPD handed the investigation over to the North Las Vegas Police Department. According to NLVPD, there are no updates to this incident as of Friday evening.

