LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after his neighbor allegedly shot him during an argument early Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Jose Henriquez, 46, faces a charge of open murder, records showed.

July 2, around 2:20 a.m., police received a report of a shooting at a home in the 800 block of North Tonopah Drive near Washington Avenue and MLK Boulevard. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the victim was in an altercation with his neighbor, later identified as Henriquez, when he took out a firearm and shot the victim.

Henriquez was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.