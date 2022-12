LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man is dead after a house fire in Henderson, Sunday.

The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 404 Cattail Cir, just west of Pacific Drive Avenue.

Arriving fire crews found an unconscious man inside the home, and he was quickly transported to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, according to HFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.