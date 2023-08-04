LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a fight turned into a stabbing in North Las Vegas Friday morning, police said.

According to a release, at around 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were called to the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue, near North Pecos Road after reports of a stabbing.

The release stated officers found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Preliminary details from NLVPD homicide detectives are that the victim, who was unhoused, got into a fight with another person and was stabbed. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and it remains under investigation. No other details will be released at this time.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.