LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a wall in the central Las Vegas valley late Saturday night, according to Metro police.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Joe. W. Brown Drive and Desert Inn Road near Paradise Road.

Witness statements and video of the crash showed a Ford Focus driving northbound on Joe W. Brown Drive when it traveled off of the road and onto the sidewalk. The driver then hit a large cement planter before crashing into a block wall, police said.

Man dead after crashing a stolen vehicle near Joe W. Brown Drive and Desert Inn Road on Sept. 23, 2023 (KLAS)

The driver then got out of the car and ran a short distance before collapsing. The driver, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Metro reports the vehicle was reported stolen the previous day.

This death marks the 105th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.