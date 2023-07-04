LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after his vehicle hit a concrete barrier and caught fire while he was running from the scene of a hit-and-run, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 7:01 p.m. on July 3, a vehicle crashed into concrete barriers on North Jones Boulevard north of West Jalisco Avenue and caught on fire.

According to a release from the LVMPD, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Jones Boulevard at a high rate of speed, attempting to run from the scene of a separate hit-and-run crash.

The release said that the driver failed to obey a traffic sign that said that Jones Boulevard was closed.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The Toyota driver’s death marks the 67th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigations Section.