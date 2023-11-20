LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a traffic collision involving two vehicles in southwest Las Vegas Sunday.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials received a report of a man who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Flamingo and Lindell roads in Spring Valley.

Investigators determined the man had been crossing southbound in a marked crosswalk when a sedan struck him, causing him to fall onto the roadway. At that point, an SUV coming up from behind the sedan rear-ended the sedan, causing the SUV to run over the man.

The victim, identified only as a 71-year-old male from Las Vegas, died on the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a 74-year-old man, and the sedan’s passenger, a 70-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Impairment was not suspected as a factor in the fatal crash.

The incident represents the 136th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction, department officials said. The crash remains under investigation.