LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — one man is in critical condition after being hit by a car near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the 32-year-old man was outside of a crosswalk on Harmon when he was struck by a car just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The crash shut down the intersection for hours. The injured man was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.



