Man critically injured in shooting west of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to Metro Police, the shooting was reported around 4:45 a.m. near Pioneer Avenue and Wynn Road, just west of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The shooting victim is a 37-year-old man who was transported to University Medical Center and is undergoing surgery, police said.

Wynn Road is closed from Spring Mountain to Pioneer Avenue.

