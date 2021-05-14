Man critically injured in motorcycle crash Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 50-year-old man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in the southwest valley.

The man, who was not identified by Metro police investigating the accident, lost control in a roundabout at W. Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive, just outside the Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course.

The crash occurred just after 11:30 p.m.

The motorcycle was eastbound on Flamingo when it overturned, police said. The rider was transported to UMC Trauma.

Metro is still investigating the crash.