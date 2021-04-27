Man critically injured in early morning shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is critically injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the central part of the Las Vegas valley.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of West New York Avenue, near Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Las Vegas police say a man was struck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital. His injuries are critical, but he is stable, according to LVMPD.

The suspect is currently at large and the investigation is ongoing.

