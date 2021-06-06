Man critically injured after being hit by car Saturday night near Flamingo, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a car Saturday night in the west Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Flamingo Road, west of Jones Boulevard, just after 9 p.m.

The man, 57, was crossing Flamingo from south to north outside of a marked crosswalk when a Chevy Tahoe struck him.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, where he was admitted.

“Driver impairment was not a factor in the crash,” police stated in a news release.