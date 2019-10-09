Man convicted of using water pistol to spray neighbor he thought was spying on him with urine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A senior citizen living in Florida was just sentenced to 30 days in jail for attacking his neighbor with a water gun filled with urine. The vile attack happened in Gulport, Florida back in April.

Police said Joel Benjamin, 71, approached the woman as she was walking her dog and squirted her several times with his urine. In an interview with The Smoking Gun, Benjamin said he did it because he believed his 50-year-old neighbor had been spying on him for the government.

On October 3, the 71-year-old man pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of battery. Under the conditions of the plea deal, the man must pay nearly $1,000 in fines and have no contact with the victim.